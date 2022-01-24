Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

SYNA stock opened at $197.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.20.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

