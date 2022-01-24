Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

