Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $363.37

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363.37 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 363.37 ($4.96), with a volume of 474648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($5.17).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNT. Barclays dropped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.50) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580 ($7.91).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 426.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 482.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48.

In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($184,336.20). Also, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,806.39). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

