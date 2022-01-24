Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE:TSM opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $645.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

