TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.11

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 46350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
TAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.
The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
