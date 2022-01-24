TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.11

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 46350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TAL Education Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TAL Education Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TAL Education Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 536,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.