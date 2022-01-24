Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $29.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

