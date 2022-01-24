TD Securities Analysts Give Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) a C$2.25 Price Target

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) has been given a C$2.25 price objective by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s current price.

TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TV traded down C$0.35 on Monday, reaching C$1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 238,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,108. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$159.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

