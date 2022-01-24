Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Semtech were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $73.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

