Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.20 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

