Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,868 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NATI stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

