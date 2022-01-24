Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $798,000 Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 28.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Altice USA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altice USA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

