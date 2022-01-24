Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $852,000 Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,485,000 after purchasing an additional 146,729 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

