Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 186 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,773 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,648,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,676,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $830.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.90 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $843.57.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.