Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novanta were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Novanta by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.63. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.