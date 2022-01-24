Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ERIC stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ERIC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

