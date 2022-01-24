Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

TLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Telos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telos by 119.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

