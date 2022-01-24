TENT Market Capitalization Tops $515,770.95 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $515,770.95 and approximately $102,915.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00257397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00078186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00093542 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002600 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

