Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 414.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 207,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ternium by 32.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ternium by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 53.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

