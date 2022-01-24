Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys £138.24 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Ken Murphy purchased 48 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($188.62).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Ken Murphy acquired 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($188.62).

On Friday, October 29th, Ken Murphy acquired 52 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £140.40 ($191.57).

TSCO traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 287.65 ($3.92). The company had a trading volume of 35,310,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,771,570. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.46. The company has a market cap of £22.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.33).

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.20) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.43) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.31).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

