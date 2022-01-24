Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,739,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582,455 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $344,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,697 shares of company stock worth $1,320,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

