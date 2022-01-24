The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $221,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.3% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 81,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.56 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

