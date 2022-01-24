The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $10.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.56. 80,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,101. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.37 and its 200 day moving average is $392.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

