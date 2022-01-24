The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€335.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($329.55) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($397.73) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €329.21 ($374.11).

ADS stock opened at €250.60 ($284.77) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €260.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €283.30. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

