The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 3,700” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($44.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,400 ($46.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).
LON BATS opened at GBX 3,138 ($42.82) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,166 ($43.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £72.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,749.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,693.43.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.