The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 3,700” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($44.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,400 ($46.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,138 ($42.82) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,166 ($43.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £72.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,749.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,693.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

