The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AR. Benchmark started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.15.

Antero Resources stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

