The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

