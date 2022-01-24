The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Lovesac reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Lovesac stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,412 shares of company stock valued at $23,814,570. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.