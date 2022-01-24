The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $115.00

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.53), with a volume of 10001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.60).

PEBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.87) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a market cap of £187.55 million and a P/E ratio of 35.29.

In other news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($76,135.90).

About The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.