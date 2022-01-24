The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $221.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive surprise history, with earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect the benefits of higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. Economic recovery is expected to support loan and deposit balances. Inorganic expansion strategies position PNC Financial well for bottom-line growth. Its sound capital deployment activities are positives. However, mounting operating expenses will likely keep denting the company’s bottom line in the near term. The Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary policy and the prevailing low interest-rate environment might persistently strain the bank’s net interest margin (NIM). Exposure to a risky loan portfolio is also bothersome.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average of $198.57. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

