The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $8,352,495.81 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PG stock opened at $162.62 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $31,709,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

