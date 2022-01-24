The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $162.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,423 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,853 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

