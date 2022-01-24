The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 137 ($1.87).

RTN opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.05. The stock has a market cap of £774.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,613.18).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

