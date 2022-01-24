The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 137 ($1.87).

LON RTN opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.05. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.91). The firm has a market cap of £715.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,613.18).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

