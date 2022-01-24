The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.16. 712,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

