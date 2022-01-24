Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.42. 52,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,021,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

