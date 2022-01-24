Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Head to Head Analysis

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Thryv alerts:

This table compares Thryv and Naspers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.96 $149.22 million $5.99 5.25 Naspers $5.93 billion 12.35 $5.30 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Thryv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Thryv and Naspers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Naspers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Thryv currently has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 35.80%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than Naspers.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Thryv has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats Naspers on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

About Naspers

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.