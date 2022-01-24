Totally (LON:TLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.82) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

LON:TLY opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.44 million and a P/E ratio of 57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Totally has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.61).

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

