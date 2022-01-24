Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Up 0.2%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

Get Town and Country Financial alerts:

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter.

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.