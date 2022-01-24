TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.24 Million

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $160.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.89 million. TowneBank reported sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $680.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.27 million to $682.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $642.72 million, with estimates ranging from $642.69 million to $642.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,117,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TowneBank by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

