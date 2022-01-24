TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $37.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 419,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 63,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,821. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

