Traders Purchase High Volume of Regis Call Options (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 3,330 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

RGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.61. Regis has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Regis during the third quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Regis by 165.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Regis during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

