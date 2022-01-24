TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.61. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 119.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in TransUnion by 40.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

