TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

TA traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. 5,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $631.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

