Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.25.

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

