Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,440 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

