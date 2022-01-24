Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.63. Trebia Acquisition shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 1,213 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 12.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 244,233 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,771,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.