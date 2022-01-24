Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 31155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMQ shares. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$277.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.42.

In other news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,095.24.

About Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.