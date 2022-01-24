TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $176.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,595 shares of company stock worth $732,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.