TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

