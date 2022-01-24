TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 43,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 102.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $254.68 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

